Ranvir Singh joined ITV after a long career with the BBC

Ranvir Singh has spoken of a “low point” in her career when she was let go from a job at ITV.

The Preston-born television presenter told how she was axed from a role with the broadcaster just months after leaving the BBC and moving with her family to London. The 45-year-old Good Morning Britain host said she left behind a “safe job” with the BBC to join rival ITV.

However, the move was not a success at first and just months into her new role she was told she was not part of their future plans. Speaking on the Sliding Doors podcast, she said: "I had a very secure job with BBC job with a pension and everything.

Inauguration ceremony of UCLan’s new chancellor, Ranvir Singh

"I got headhunted to go to ITV. So I give up this whole secure life at the BBC and my friends and my life in Manchester to move to London, essentially, for a contract. It was a two-year contract. But I always remember being in the newsroom at the BBC and looking up at the little television and thinking, 'I want to know what it's like to be there (on a national)."

"I'm there, 15 months into the job. The programme gets a whole rebrand and I'm not a part of their plans. I found out at 10 o'clock in the morning and by 10.30 am and email had gone out."

Ranvir, who studied at UCLan in Preston before joining BBC Radio Lancashire, said a phone conversation with long-term GMTV presenter John Stapleton gave her a confidence boost. "There's me crying in a park with my little son and my phone rings and it's John Stapleton - a long-term GMTV presenter," Ranvir added. "He told me not to complain, carry on turning up and to do my job."

Ranvir Singh, with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, during the dress show for Strictly Come Dancing

