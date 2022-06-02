Rainbow House looks for more helpers as it celebrates National Volunteers Week

Their current volunteers span all ages and backgrounds and carry out an extensive range of jobs from helping keep the grounds tidy, assisting at events, helping with fund raising collections and office administration to wrapping Christmas presents.

But the service – for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities – is looking for more help.

It especially needs receptionists and nursery assistants, but it also needs people to help man their reception areas greeting families and visitors and in their Early Years Nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Torr at Rainbow House

Rewarding

Two of the current volunteers who find the work rewarding are Pam Bohringer and Claire Torr.

Pam, from Clayton le Woods, has been a receptionist at Rainbow Hub for four years, joining after she left BAE systems.

She works one day a week greeting parents, children and visitors, accepting deliveries and keeping the reception area tidy, together with some computer work. She also helps out at events such as Family Fun days.

Pam says it gives her a purpose and she loves the interaction and working with young people.

Claire Torr, from Aughton, Ormskirk, is a Nursery Assistant one day a week but helps out as needed. She plays with the children, helps with their lunches and is glad she found the charity through her sister in law who did massage sessions for the parents.

Claire said: “Volunteering at Rainbow Hub and seeing such amazing, inspirational little gems is such a joy. It enriches my life so much more and I come away feeling as though I have been prescribed the best tonic ever. I absolutely love working here and the staff are all wonderful, caring people. Rainbow Hub is an asset to the area.”

Coffee morning

Rainbow House is organising a coffee morning on June 30 from 10am to midday so that anyone with a few hours to spare can see the amazing work they do and the help they need.