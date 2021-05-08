Railway services disrupted as high-speed trains undergo 'precautionary checks'

Railway services disrupted

Network Rail said some Great Western Railway (GWR), Hull Trains, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and TransPennine Express (TPE) trains had been taken out of service for "safety checks as a precautionary measure".

It tweeted: "Once trains have been checked, they will be released back into service as soon as possible. Please check before travel."

Both GWR and LNER advised customers not to travel, while Hull Trains asked passengers to check before doing so.

TPE advised customers not to use the Newcastle to Liverpool route on Saturday.

The disruption follows reports that hairline cracks were found in the Hitachi 800 series trains.

In a statement on its website, GWR said: "A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service this morning for checks as a precautionary measure.

"As a result we have had to cancel a significant number of long distance train services to and from Paddington, and while local services are running, we expect them to be very busy.

"This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked and cleared, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

"Customers are advised not to travel. Refunds will be provided."

Hull Trains said a number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies had been taken out of service for checks "as a precautionary measure".

"This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible," it tweeted.

"This could affect a significant number of our services and passengers should check before they travel."

TPE said its Nova 1 trains had been affected by the issue and were being checked.

In a statement, a TPE spokesman said: "This problem is being investigated by the train manufacturer and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.