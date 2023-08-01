There are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world and one of them – PA474 – was spotted rumbling through the skies over Blackpool, Cleveleys, Thornton and Fleetwood at the weekend.

The most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two, the four-engined Lancaster was an awesome sight as it thundered over rooftops along the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was built at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory at Hawarden Airfield in Chester on May 31, 1945, just after VE day. The war in the Far East ended before she was deployed and she did not take part in any hostilities.

The Lancaster Bomber was seen flying over Cleveleys and Thornton on Saturday, July 29. (Photo by Steph Houghton)

A total of 7,377 were built by Avro for the war effort but just two are still flying, with the one seen over the Fylde Coast at the weekend still operated by the Royal Air Force.

It is usually flown at events commemorating the Second World War and for British State occasions such as Royal weddings and jubilees, along with World World Two era Spitfires and Hurricanes.

The other Lancaster is owned and flown by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.