The huge military chopper was an awesome sight as it rumbled low over the rooftops of South Ribble before landing at the police headquarters in Hutton on Tuesday (July 25).

Andrea Finnigan filmed the Boeing Chinook – named Air Wolf 2 – as it made its noisy descent in the grounds of the Constabulary’s HQ at around 3pm.

But it really was just a flying visit, with the Royal Air Force crew touching down for just 10 minutes before taking off again towards Leyland and south to Manchester.

The RAF Chinook was spotted in the skies over South Ribble on a visit to Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton on Tuesday, July 25. (Photo by Andrea Finnigan)

The reason for the visit remains a bit of a mystery and Lancashire Police said it was unable to comment. The force directed our enquiries to the RAF who we have approached for further details.

But those living near the police headquarters say Chinooks are no stranger to the Hutton police base.

It is believed the brief visit was one of the RAF’s routine practice flights and local residents say the Chinooks regularly land on the police grounds when conducting training exercises.

Did you know?

The Chinook provides critical and rapid support for UK military operations throughout the world.

There are around 70 Chinooks currently in service and the squadrons are normally based at the RAF’s helicopter base in Odiham, Hampshire.