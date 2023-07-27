News you can trust since 1886
RAF Boeing Chinook pays flying visit to Lancashire Police HQ in South Ribble

An RAF Chinook helicopter was spotted thundering through the sky over Lancashire before touching down at Lancashire Police HQ.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

The huge military chopper was an awesome sight as it rumbled low over the rooftops of South Ribble before landing at the police headquarters in Hutton on Tuesday (July 25).

Andrea Finnigan filmed the Boeing Chinook – named Air Wolf 2 – as it made its noisy descent in the grounds of the Constabulary’s HQ at around 3pm.

But it really was just a flying visit, with the Royal Air Force crew touching down for just 10 minutes before taking off again towards Leyland and south to Manchester.

The RAF Chinook was spotted in the skies over South Ribble on a visit to Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton on Tuesday, July 25. (Photo by Andrea Finnigan)The RAF Chinook was spotted in the skies over South Ribble on a visit to Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton on Tuesday, July 25. (Photo by Andrea Finnigan)
The RAF Chinook was spotted in the skies over South Ribble on a visit to Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton on Tuesday, July 25. (Photo by Andrea Finnigan)
The reason for the visit remains a bit of a mystery and Lancashire Police said it was unable to comment. The force directed our enquiries to the RAF who we have approached for further details.

But those living near the police headquarters say Chinooks are no stranger to the Hutton police base.

It is believed the brief visit was one of the RAF’s routine practice flights and local residents say the Chinooks regularly land on the police grounds when conducting training exercises.

Did you know?

The Chinook provides critical and rapid support for UK military operations throughout the world.

There are around 70 Chinooks currently in service and the squadrons are normally based at the RAF’s helicopter base in Odiham, Hampshire.

They are expected to remain in active service until the 2040s.

