Pet Hamper located at Unit 3, The Bull Pen, Clifton Fields, which sells luxury online pet supplies, recently opened its doors to the public to cosy furniture, a chill-out area and arcade games and treats for pets. Initially an online-only retailer, the company is building on its early success by opening its first physical store with customers travelling from across Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cumbria and Greater Manchester to be among the first to visit and get their hands on the bespoke hampers, hand-selected from suppliers around the world.

Pet Hamper is run by Emily Benson and Mark Jackson, who first launched the business during the pandemic as he was shopping for a gift for a friend’s pet and wasn’t able to find an appropriate present. This sparked the idea of creating hampers which could be gifted to pets and their owners. An online store followed and the pair have now expanded with the first physical store. Emily took the lead on researching, designing and installing the stores decor alongside Mark.

She said: “We didn’t want to go down the traditional route of stacked shelves, bright lights and funky smells. We wanted to create somewhere welcoming that people would look forward to visiting. Instead we took our style cues from home interior design experts. We’ve created somewhere that’s inviting and fun. There’s no reason to rush - customers are invited to take their time, chat with us about recommendations for pet gifts or about pet ownership in general, have a drink, have their photo taken - it’s a full experience.”

Queues of customers travelled far and wide to visit the first ever luxury Pet Hamper store in Preston

And the new venture has proven to be a big hit among customers so far. Many of the customers who have already visited have left glowing reviews of the new store.

Pet Hamper has also secured a number of corporate customers. The company’s products are available to guests staying at the luxurious Prince Akatoki Hotel in London, as incentives offered by insurance companies such as Animal Friends and Many Pets, and as rewards to customers of British Gas and Vodafone.

What is now the Pet Hamper store began as an office and storage space for the company, which was later converted by Mark and Emily over several months. The store sits within a small but thriving business community between Preston and Lytham which also features a dog-friendly café, an independent brewer, a hairdresser and a gym. Located on a converted farm, the buildings feature eco-friendly aspects such as biomass heating and solar panels.

Some of the many luxury toys on offer at the new store

Mark added: “Our business has grown from strength to strength since we launched. Opening a physical store, where we could meet and chat with our customers seemed like the next logical step and within our first few weeks we have received so much positive feedback. We’re delighted that we have been able to connect with so many animal lovers and that they appreciate what we have to offer.”