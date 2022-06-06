The national event, an idea from the Eden Project, saw a funfair, bouncy castles and an inflatable assault course come to the park.
There were also crafts and a range of food stalls featuring food from around the world, including Indian, Italian, and Greek, complete with popcorn, ice cream, and candyfloss.
Our photographer Michelle Adamson went along to grab these pictures.
1. Big Jubilee Lunch
Jackie Williams and Sarah Clebb, representing Preston Domestic Violence Services
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Big Jubilee Lunch
Lee Coombe, Jen Roberts, Ella Roberts, five, and Archie the dog, brave the rain to see the entertainment
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Big Jubilee Lunch
Mellony Baron from Snaffle mobile bar
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Big Jubilee Lunch
Lakhbir Singh Rai, Gurjas Singh and Jogindr Singh
Photo: Michelle Adamson