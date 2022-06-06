Queen's Platinum Jubilee: These were the scenes at Preston's Big Jubilee Lunch at Avenham Park

Avenham Park was the centre of Preston’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday for ‘The Big Lunch’.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:02 pm

The national event, an idea from the Eden Project, saw a funfair, bouncy castles and an inflatable assault course come to the park.

There were also crafts and a range of food stalls featuring food from around the world, including Indian, Italian, and Greek, complete with popcorn, ice cream, and candyfloss.

Our photographer Michelle Adamson went along to grab these pictures.

1. Big Jubilee Lunch

Jackie Williams and Sarah Clebb, representing Preston Domestic Violence Services

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Big Jubilee Lunch

Lee Coombe, Jen Roberts, Ella Roberts, five, and Archie the dog, brave the rain to see the entertainment

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Big Jubilee Lunch

Mellony Baron from Snaffle mobile bar

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Big Jubilee Lunch

Lakhbir Singh Rai, Gurjas Singh and Jogindr Singh

Photo: Michelle Adamson

