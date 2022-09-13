Hundreds of people have already signed the books, with messages of thanks and condolence. Here is where the books are located in Lancashire and when they will close.

Preston City Council

The book of condolence can be found at the Town Hall reception on Lancaster Road.

A book of condolence is available at the Civic Centre in Leyland

How has the response been?

Between the physical book and online book, there have been a couple of hundred messages left.

When will the book close?

At 5pm on Tuesday, September, 20.

Preston Mayor Councillor Neil Darby signs the Town Hall's book of condolence

What happens next?

They are stored at Lancashire Archives with similar ones for Sir Tom Finney and former Council Leader Peter Rankin.

Lancashire County Council

The book of condolence is located next to County Hall at Christ Church Chapel, located at the corner of Bow Lane and Fishergate.

The Vicar of Preston Rev Sam Haigh with the Minster's book of condolence

When did it open?

Lunchtime on Friday 9 September

How has the response been?

Around 100 people have signed the book so far

King Charles III

When will the book close?

We expect the book will close on Tuesday 20 September at 5pm

What happens next?

They will be archived by Lancashire County Council's archive service.

Chorley Council

The book can be signed at the Town Hall at the Union Street Civic Offices.

When did it open?

Friday, September 9.

How has the response been?

Hundreds of residents have signed them in person at the Town Hall.

When will the book close?

On Tuesday, September 20.

What happens to them when they close?

In keeping with tradition, the Books of Condolence will be sent to the Royal Archives at Windsor Castle.

South Ribble Council

The book can be signed at the Civic Centre in Leyland

When did it open?

Friday, September 9.

How has the response been?

Hundreds of residents have signed the book.

When will the book close?

On Tuesday, September 20.

What happens to them when they close?

In keeping with tradition, the Books of Condolence will be sent to the Royal Archives at Windsor Castle.

You can also visit one of the council's websites if you wish to sign online.