Daniel Pickerton.

As tensions escalate in Eastern Europe over territory claims between Ukraine and Russia, several Lancashire residents have expressed fears over the impact of Putin's military aggression. But top British Army leaders say they do not intend to send the Duke of Lancaster regiment or any other land troops across the country to fight in the conflict.

Despite these reassurances, several Lancashire residents feel that the West should come down harder on Putin to help ease tensions. Bamber Bridge man Dave Bibby would like to see more diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis, saying: "There is no reason for [Putin] to go into Ukraine at all. He needs stopping, simple as that. The West need to do more stringent sanctions. I just feel sorry for the people of Ukraine."

Robert Beardsworth is concerned that the fallout will leading to increased fuel prices, escalating the living crisis that is already plunging many British people into poverty, adding: "Fuel, food, gas electric, everything is going up apart from wages."

Dave Bibby.

Robert however believes Britain should toughen up on Russia and show their military teeth if further sanctions prove to be fruitless: "I think Putin's trying his luck more than anything. He thinks the West is very soft, which I do as well. I think they need to try the sanctions first and then maybe threaten military [action]."

Ormskirk man Dominic Byrne, 43, is also worried about the impact on fuel costs but believes that diplomatic means would be the better solution. He said: "I think it will affect us in terms of gas prices. With the increase in costs we've already had, that's a bit of a concern. I think there's probably more sanctions they can place on Russia. In terms of more the West can do, I wouldn't really want to enter another war like Afghanistan or something like that."

Meanwhile, Daniel Pickerton, 35, of Bamber Bridge, said: "I think everyone should be very concerned because Russia is one of the biggest super powers in the world. Russia want their power back so I guess they are trying to grasp at straws and get everything back. They were one of the biggest invading countries in World War Two. They want to build armour around themselves.

"All we can do is talk at the moment. We should act because Europe are our allies. We may have left the EU but we are still part of [Europe] so the West should do a little bit more."

Robert Beardsworth.