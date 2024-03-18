Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brewery has paid tribute to a pub manager in Lancashire who was killed in a crash on the M65 last week.

Mum-of-one Victoria Goodwin sadly died after the Peugeot 208 in which she was travelling as a passenger crashed on the motorway on Wednesday, March 13.

At around 7pm, the Peugeot overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and smashing into the barrier. It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.

Victoria was taken to hospital bu died from her injuries the following day.

Family pay tribute to Victoria Goodwin following tragic car collision

The 32-year-old was a pub manager at the Black Dog in the village of Belmont - between Chorley and Bolton. The Joseph Holt brewery has paid tribute to Victoria, who leaves behind her partner Nik and daughter Poppy.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sad news of our wonderful pub manager, Victoria Goodwin, who on March 14, 2024, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a tragic car accident.

“The entire Joseph Holt family is deeply saddened by this devastating loss. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with Nik, Poppy and both families during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts are also with all the staff at the Black Dog. We kindly request that their privacy is respected as they navigate through this challenging period.

“Victoria’s passing is a great loss to everyone, she will be sadly missed by all her friends, family and anyone who knew her.”

"She was a shining light in all our lives", say family

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger, suffered less serious injuries, said Lancashire Police. The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Victoria’s family have shared their own touching tribute, saying: “It is a great sadness we have to announce that our loving daughter Victoria Goodwin passed away on March 14, 2024 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

“She was a shining light in all our lives, a talented singer and musician and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.”

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said an investigation is under way to establish how the fatal crash occurred.

He said: “Very sadly this collision has now resulted in Victoria losing her life and I would continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to us.”