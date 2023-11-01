An historic Lancashire pub is raising a glass to its 25th consecutive entry in The Good Beer Guide.

Over the last quarter of a century The Crown in Horwich has been consistently recognised and recommended by the UK`s bestselling beer guide. Yet for pub managers Beverley and Gary Parker, who have been married for 32 years, the accolade is one they refuse to take for granted.

“Obviously we`re absolutely thrilled to be appreciated this way again,” says Beverley, 58. “But we never stop working hard to make The Crown such a welcoming place to come and enjoy great beer.”

The couple, who have two children and one grandchild, moved into The Crown in 1998 but back then, the pub didn’t qualify to guide rules which stipulated the venue had to have been managed by landlords for at least 12 months.

The Crown, which sits on the edge of picturesque Rivington Pike on the West Pennine Moors, is one of 127 pubs owned by Joseph Holt.

The independent brewery has been in the same family for six generations and will celebrate its 175th anniversary next year.

As well as offering a range of award-winning Joseph Holt ales, The Crown is popular for its homecooked food and as a hub of activities – including a writers` group, a chess club , as a place to host Morris Dancers on St George`s Day and the starting place for the Rivington Pike Fell Race. All of which reflects Joseph Holt`s ethos of putting pubs in the heart of the community so they can provide more than a place to enjoy good beer and tasty food.

Indeed, with Beverley a member of inner wheel - an international women's organisation to create friendship, service and understanding. and Gary a Rotarian the couple place great emphasis on doing more for people who need sport. Including `chill and chat` sessions on Wednesday mornings - where people can meet for tea, cake, and company.

Published by CAMRA –the Campaign for Real Ale - the guide identifies pubs across the UK as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers.

The original Crown Hotel was created in 1786 and was believed to have been a staging post on Turnpike Road. It was rebuilt in 1886 with the arrival of the Railway Works. In 2017 the pub was awarded a civic plaque by Horwich Town Council as recognition for operating as a pub for over 230 years.

The pub received a gold award by CAMRA as part of the organisations 50th anniversary - one of 50 individuals, groups and businesses that CAMRA believe have contributed to the brewing and pubs world.

Other awards include Horwich in Bloom - an annual competition showcasing floral and green fingered displays by residents

Adds Beverley: “We really are proud of what we have achieved – and which we can only do with the help of our loyal and hardworking staff. We offer a warm welcome to everyone – no one ever feels lonely here.”