Friday saw the official unveiling of the Wigan Lane Sports and Community Hub at Heath Charnock by Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Paralympian John Stubbs MBE following the cash injection, part-funded by Chorley Council, Chorley Bowmen and a £100k investment from Sport England.

It includes a new pavilion encompassing a community space, toilets, kitchen, and storage. Outside the field has been drained, levelled, and reseeded to create a flat area for both archery and football use. In addition, a new access point has been created from Wigan Lane (A5106) with car parking for the new facilities at Wigan Lane Playing Fields in Chorley.

The unique pavilion which offers all weather facilities for archers to train long distance, whilst sheltered, has been named the “Saxon Pavilion” after the founder of Chorley Bowmen, Joe Saxon.

Executive Member for Planning and Development, Councillor Alistair Morwood said: “We are so pleased to have officially unveiled yet another great development in Chorley.

“As Chorley Bowmen take the lease at the Wigan Lane Sports and Community Hub, this will provide a space to encourage the growth of Archery as it is one of the oldest sports in the world yet it remains one of the most universal and inclusive.

“Age, gender, and physical ability does not present a barrier to enjoying the sport and the membership with Chorley Bowmen reflects this”.

The facilities were designed with green credentials in mind and include solar panels, high levels of insulation, a packaged sewage treatment plant to run the building and cell pave parking bays, car charging points and hedgerow planting to the landscaping.

The deputy mayor Roy Lees was in attendance along with club members of Chorley Bowmen, ward members and people who had delivered the project.