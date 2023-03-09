Lancashire County Council has been awarded the government grant to install dozens of new electric vehicle charge points as part of a £56 million investment for increasing electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the country that is expected to help see up to 2,400 extra EV charge points installed in the short term, and help councils deliver tens of thousands more in the long term. In Lancashire the money will be used to trial solutions that will help people who do not have access to off-street parking, including testing charging points integrated into street lighting columns and pavement cable channels which have the potential to allow charging at home, hiding the cable under the pavement. The results of the trial will help shape the council's long-term electric vehicle charging plans. Although precise locations have not yet been identified, the council is considering future demand for charging infrastructure and identifying where different types of charging needs are in Lancashire