£42 warning issued to any driver in Lancashire

An urgent warning has been issued to anyone who drives in the UK. Experts at easyfundraising want people to know they could be missing out on claiming free cash when they buy their insurance.

It is a legal requirement to have motor insurance if you drive on UK roads, but not everybody is aware they can get money for charity from their insurance purchase.

Admiral Multicar Insurance is offering to give £42.50 to your favourite good cause or charity if you take out a policy through the easyfundraising website. Saga Car Insurance, meanwhile, is giving out £27.50 to your favourite good cause or charity if you take out a policy through the easyfundraising website. And LV Multi-cover Insurance is offering £32.50 if you take out a policy using the easyfundraising website.

To claim the money you must go to the easyfundraising website and purchase your insurance policy through the platform. Once done, you will be able to select a good cause or charity which that provider will then donate to. It doesn’t cost you a penny extra and it will add nothing to your insurance premiums.

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, says millions could be missing out on money back for their favourite good cause or charity because of this little-known website.

He said: “Driving on UK roads means you must have motor insurance in place to help mitigate against unfortunate situations.

“But what people don’t realise is that their favourite good cause or charity could be getting free cash if they take out a policy using the easyfundraising platform.

“It’s simple to initiate and once you have, the charity or good cause will receive the money at our next payment round. And crucially, and I want to stress this, it won’t cost you a penny extra or add anything on to your insurance premiums.”

Easyfundraising has raised more than £47 million for charities and good causes since launching in 2007. They have more than 7,500 brand partners and more than two million people use the platform.