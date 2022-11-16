In the UK, 14 million people live in poverty whilst, in Preston alone, 8,500 children are living in households on very low incomes. That means some families have to choose between heating their homes, feeding their children and trying to find ways to purchase furniture. Many of the people Gift 92 help have moved into an empty property and don’t have the required funds to build a home for themselves. By supplying the essential furniture and household items needed to create a home, the support is given without clients needing to incur crippling debt.Peter Metcalf, Chairman at Gift 92, said: “During the 12 months to 30th September 2022, we supplied furniture on 667 occasions, often providing the household items required to turn an empty property into a home. We helped 1,635 persons, including many young families with children, avoid significant debt in the process. Our income stream needs grant support because those we help do not have much financial resource. We have to control our staff costs relying on regular voluntary assistance to ensure our service of 30 years is available long-term. The charity works in a unique way gifting furniture donated by the public who donate these items knowing they will be reused. Gift 92 helps those in real need to build a stable home and we welcome any donations people may be able to give.”The charity worked throughout the pandemic to continue providing a service to the public as a source of furniture when the vast majority of shops were closed. For doing so, the charity and its staff were commended by the Mayor of Preston.Rob Holbrook, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We were delighted to hear about the work of Gift 92 and it’s a privilege to be able to support the charity’s admirable efforts.We hope our donation will help Gift 92 to continue its important work throughout Lancashire.”To find out more about the charity and the services it offers, visit the website at Gift 92.The charity is located close to David Wilson Homes’ Lightfoot Meadows development in Fulwood This donation forms part of the developer’s North West Community Fund initiative, which aims to support local community projects and organisations throughout the North West. To apply for funding, visit www.northwestcommunityfund.co.uk.