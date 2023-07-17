West Way Sports Hub which opened in 2021 has seen a £110,000 investment into the area after Chorley Council and Astley Village Parish Council fund the creation of a play area facility. The new addition to the area sees brand-new state of the art equipment for ages one to 12 years including a base climb unit inspired by the athletic disciplines of parkour, free running, and Ninja Warrior style challenges.

Cabinet Member for Planning and Development, Councillor Alistair Morwood said: “I am delighted that we have now officially opened West Way play area for all residents and visitors to enjoy. The West Way Sports Hub is a well-used facility for people across Chorley and I know the play area will be utilised just as much. I encourage everyone to come down and try out these great facilities”.