Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

£110k investment added to West Way after new play area opens to the public

A brand-new play area in between West Way and Chancery Road in Astley Village has opened by Chorley Councillors and pupils from Buckshaw Primary School following the original £2.7 million investment to build the sports hub.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

West Way Sports Hub which opened in 2021 has seen a £110,000 investment into the area after Chorley Council and Astley Village Parish Council fund the creation of a play area facility. The new addition to the area sees brand-new state of the art equipment for ages one to 12 years including a base climb unit inspired by the athletic disciplines of parkour, free running, and Ninja Warrior style challenges.

Cabinet Member for Planning and Development, Councillor Alistair Morwood said: “I am delighted that we have now officially opened West Way play area for all residents and visitors to enjoy. The West Way Sports Hub is a well-used facility for people across Chorley and I know the play area will be utilised just as much. I encourage everyone to come down and try out these great facilities”.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

A £110k investment has been added to West Way after a new play area opened to the public

New £110,000 play area opens in Astley Village

A £110k investment has been added to West Way after a new play area opened to the public Photo: UGC

West Way Sports Hub, which opened in 2021, has seen another £110,000 investment into the area after Chorley Council and Astley Village Parish Council fund the creation of a play area

New £110,000 play area opens in Astley Village

West Way Sports Hub, which opened in 2021, has seen another £110,000 investment into the area after Chorley Council and Astley Village Parish Council fund the creation of a play area Photo: UGC

Buckshaw Primary School pupils helped Chorley councillors officially unveil the play area

New £110,000 play area opens in Astley Village

Buckshaw Primary School pupils helped Chorley councillors officially unveil the play area Photo: UGC

the play area was opened by Chorley councillors and pupils from Buckshaw Primary School following the original £2.7 million investment to build a sports hub in 2021

New £110,000 play area opens in Astley Village

the play area was opened by Chorley councillors and pupils from Buckshaw Primary School following the original £2.7 million investment to build a sports hub in 2021 Photo: UGC

Related topics:Chorley Council