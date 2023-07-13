News you can trust since 1886
Prom season: 16 prom pics from schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

A gallery of fabulous pictures from proms held across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:50 BST

It’s officially prom season so we asked Lancashire Post readers to share their proud photos from the respective special days.

We received a generous stack of glamorous photos of prom go-ers, featuring young ladies and gentlemen from schools across all three areas.

Take a look below:

Four ladies from Parklands High School. Prom held at Rivington Hall Barn

1. Proms 2023

Four ladies from Parklands High School. Prom held at Rivington Hall Barn Photo: submit

Bradley Hulse from Wellfield Academy, Leyland. Held at Hardwick Hall on July 7.

2. Proms 2023

Bradley Hulse from Wellfield Academy, Leyland. Held at Hardwick Hall on July 7. Photo: submit

(L-R) Ellie Hilton, Izzy Abbott, Charlotte Tomanova, Hannah Teague, Katie Lucas, Alysia Lambert and Abi Turner from Fulwood Academy. Prom held at Barton Manor on June 30.

3. Proms 2023

(L-R) Ellie Hilton, Izzy Abbott, Charlotte Tomanova, Hannah Teague, Katie Lucas, Alysia Lambert and Abi Turner from Fulwood Academy. Prom held at Barton Manor on June 30. Photo: submit

L-R: Becky, Hollie and Mia from ﻿Lostock Hall Academy. Prom held at Rivington Hall Barn on June 27.

4. Proms 2023

L-R: Becky, Hollie and Mia from ﻿Lostock Hall Academy. Prom held at Rivington Hall Barn on June 27. Photo: submit

