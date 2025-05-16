The family’s Magpie Masquerade Black Tie Dinner at Ribby Hall had a guest list of 121, who dressed to the nines to enjoy a four course dinner, music and dancing, the talents of a close-up magician, live and silent auctions and a raffle. There was also a speech by Winnie’s 18-year-old Preston College student brother Elliott.

The dinner was held the day after Winnie’s 16th birthday but when Winnie was born in May 2009, she was born sleeping.

Winnie’s mum Laura Palmer, a nurse working in Blackpool, said: “Winnie would now be 16 so this year would also have been her school prom year, which is why we decided to have a prom type event.

“We are very grateful to family and friends for marking the milestones with us. Thanks too to my friend Sarah Locker, a nurse radiographer at the Royal Preston Hospital, who helped to organise the event, my 16-year-old niece Lily, of La Petite Patisserie Lily, who made the 121 cupcake favours, everyone who donated raffle and auction prizes, especially the Logan family who gave us a star prize, and also a number of local businesses in Kirkham and Longridge, which supported us, including Card Outlet and Gemini Occasions for the balloons.”

Laura added: “A special mention to my mum Therese and dad Tony for their love, guidance and support over the last 16 years. We could not have raised a penny without them by our sides.”

Since Winnie’s birth, her family, including dad Ben, who is also a nurse but in East Lancashire, and her younger brothers Beau (15) and Rudi (11), has raised a staggering £17,000 towards Baby Beat projects to help other local families affected by baby loss.

Each year, they try and do something different. Laura and her mum did a sunrise hike up Mount Snowdon one year, while another year, Laura, her dad and sister Emma ran the Manchester Marathon. To mark Winnie’s 10th birthday, they organised a sponsored 10 mile trek. In 2017, they held a glittering ball.

Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for Baby Beat, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Winnie’s family for this donation and their amazing support over the years. Giving birth to a baby born sleeping or losing a baby pre-term is the same as any family loss. That baby is and will always remain part of the family. They will always be loved, remembered and celebrated by those who cherish them.”

Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit so that its maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

Baby Beat also supports the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist NICU. It provides exceptional care for the most premature and poorly babies and their families from across the two counties. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk

