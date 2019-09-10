Project in Preston helps provide food for hungry youngsters

Have your say

A project tackling hunger experienced by children in Preston over the school holidays saw about 3,400 visitors.

Preston City Council held 60 Holiday Markets across the city centre over the summer break to help ease holiday hunger.

Coun Nweeda Khan, cabinet member for communities and social justice at the council, said: “The cost of buying extra food and entertaining children through the school summer holidays can be a worry.

“Holiday Markets are not food banks, they have been developed to increase access to good food for families facing food insecurity, without judgement. These figures show their success for a second year and the high value to Preston families.”

Working with national charity FareShare, the council developed the initiative and carried out pilots in 2018.