Prince Harry: 11 pictures of the Duke of Sussex's 2017 Preston visit as his controversial new autobiography Spare hits shelves

As the launch of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare hits the shelves today amidst all the controversy, the Post takes a look back at when he visited Preston in October 2017.

By Emma Downey
5 minutes ago

On his travels he stopped off at UCLan and Brockholes Nature Reserve among other places.

Take a look at some of the pictures from bygone years.

1. When Prince Harry visited Lancashire

During his visit he went to Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston - a project which aims to empower young people by encouraging action in environmental activity to improve areas for wildlife, communities and their own well-being

Photo: Owen Humphreys

2. When Prince Harry visited Lancashire

Prince Harry visits the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Development Centre and the Lancashire Bombers Wheelchair Basketball Club at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) sports arena in Preston on Monday, October 23, 2017

Photo: Danny Lawson

3. When Prince Harry visited Lancashire

Chatting to people at Brockholes Nature Reserve

Photo: Chris Jackson

4. When Prince Harry visited Lancashire

Discussing all things environmental

Photo: Owen Humphreys

Duke of SussexPrestonUCLan