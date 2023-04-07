Primary school children bring Easter to Preston care home residents
The Easter Bunny made an early visit to residents at Ribble Court Care Home this week in the shape of Little Hoole Primary School children.
Children from the Year 4 class had relatives in the home and entertained them all with songs and also presented residents with mini Easter eggs in beautifully made packaging, which they had created as part of a design technology class project. Emma McManus, Manager of Ribble Court Care Home said: “It was such a lovely and moving visit by the children. They came to sing three songs for our residents, including “Springtime”, “Kindness” and “You are my Sunshine” which all went down very well.
The school’s headteacher Daniel Stammers added: “We have discussed bringing a different year group every term to interact with the residents at the care home as we don’t want it to just be a one-off thing as we really want to help our pupils learn more about the local community and to build meaningful, special relationships with the residents of Ribble Court”.