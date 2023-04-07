Children from the Year 4 class had relatives in the home and entertained them all with songs and also presented residents with mini Easter eggs in beautifully made packaging, which they had created as part of a design technology class project. Emma McManus, Manager of Ribble Court Care Home said: “It was such a lovely and moving visit by the children. They came to sing three songs for our residents, including “Springtime”, “Kindness” and “You are my Sunshine” which all went down very well.