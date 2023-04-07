News you can trust since 1886
Primary school children bring Easter to Preston care home residents

The Easter Bunny made an early visit to residents at Ribble Court Care Home this week in the shape of Little Hoole Primary School children.

By Emma Downey
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

Children from the Year 4 class had relatives in the home and entertained them all with songs and also presented residents with mini Easter eggs in beautifully made packaging, which they had created as part of a design technology class project. Emma McManus, Manager of Ribble Court Care Home said: “It was such a lovely and moving visit by the children. They came to sing three songs for our residents, including “Springtime”, “Kindness” and “You are my Sunshine” which all went down very well.

The school’s headteacher Daniel Stammers added: “We have discussed bringing a different year group every term to interact with the residents at the care home as we don’t want it to just be a one-off thing as we really want to help our pupils learn more about the local community and to build meaningful, special relationships with the residents of Ribble Court”.

The Easter Bunny came early for Ribble Court Care Home residents when they received a visit from Little Hoole Primary School children who dropped off some chocolate treats

Ribble Court Care Home residents receive an Easter treat

The Easter Bunny came early for Ribble Court Care Home residents when they received a visit from Little Hoole Primary School children who dropped off some chocolate treats

Giving an Easter treat to one of the residents

Giving an Easter treat to one of the residents

Residents received a mini Easter egg treat designed by the schoolchildren

Residents received a mini Easter egg treat designed by the schoolchildren

Singing to the residents

Singing to the residents

