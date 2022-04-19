Figures published on Tuesday for Primary School Offer Day shows 92.5 per cent of pupils in Lancashire have been admitted to their chosen school for the 2022/23 term.

In addition, 4.94 per cent of pupils have received a place at their second preference school, while 1.25 per cent will attend their third preference school.

Only 1.31 per cent of people who applied have been allocated a place in a suitable school outside of their top three.

Edwina Grant OBE, Lancashire County Council's Executive Director for Education and Children's Services, said: "It brings us great pleasure to see that once again we have been able to match the vast majority of young people in Lancashire with their first preference primary school for 2022/23.

"Please remember that you can appeal the decision, and we do expect to see some change to the allocation of school places between now and September."

Parents will receive details about who to contact for advice and information on school admissions and appeals in the offer letter or email they receive.

My application has been rejected, what comes next?

Even if an application has been rejected, local councils have an obligation to provide a school place for every child.

Parents can accept the alternative offer of a place in another school, put their child on a waiting list of preferred schools or make an appeal.

This year’s deadline falls on May 13.

Lancashire Council warn that anything received after these dates may be heard after the appeals which were sent on time, reducing the chances of spaces remaining.

On what grounds can I appeal a decision?

The majority of appeals come as a result of the needs of the child. If a school is unable to have their special or educational needs met by a school, an appeal is more likely to be successful.