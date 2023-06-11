Pretty Muddy Preston: 23 pictures from the annual event at Moor Park, Preston
The event raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK – and saw competitors get pretty muddy in the blistering heat!
By Andy Moffatt
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Hundreds of people took part in the annual Pretty Muddy 5k race – tackling some truly tricky obstacles on their way round the course.
Set in Preston’s Moor Park, the event saw runners make their way around a specially designed, mud-filled course.
Our photographer Neil Cross was on hand to capture all the action.
