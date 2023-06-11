News you can trust since 1886
Pretty Muddy Preston: 23 pictures from the annual event at Moor Park, Preston

The event raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK – and saw competitors get pretty muddy in the blistering heat!
By Andy Moffatt
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Hundreds of people took part in the annual Pretty Muddy 5k race – tackling some truly tricky obstacles on their way round the course.

Set in Preston’s Moor Park, the event saw runners make their way around a specially designed, mud-filled course.

Our photographer Neil Cross was on hand to capture all the action.

24 pictures from Preston's Pretty Muddy

1. Preston Pretty Muddy 5k

24 pictures from Preston's Pretty Muddy Photo: Neil Cross

Splash landing

2. Preston Pretty Muddy 5k

Splash landing Photo: Neil Cross

Preston Pretty Muddy 5k

3. Preston Pretty Muddy 5k

Preston Pretty Muddy 5k Photo: Neil Cross

Cooling off

4. Preston Pretty Muddy 5k

Cooling off Photo: Neil Cross

