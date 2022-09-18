Part of the Lancashire Encounter Festival, the torchlight procession acted as a celebration of life and culture, whilst also paying a special tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

Young and old from Preston and further afield gathered in the city centre for the procession, and luckily the rain held off this year as the crowds enjoyed the sights, and even took part in dancing.

Starting from Moor Park and ending at the Bus Station Plaza, the parade was led by SPARK!, a magical live music, movement and lighting spectacular.

What followed was a fabulous array of some of Preston's finest procession groups including Our Caribbean Carnival and Mela, Cacophony Arkestra, Bay Beat, Swati Dance Company, Jazz Swing Dance, Burnley Youth Theatre, Sparkle Dance Studios, Worldwise Samba Drummers and UCLan Dance.

Take a look at some of the spectacular scenes from the night below:

1. Torchlight Procession Lancashire Encounter Torchlight Procession in Preston

