A podcast lifting the lid on the people of Preston is returning for a second series.

A collaboration between Lancashire Post, Blog Preston and for the first time, Central Radio, The Parched Pea Podcast is hosted by legendary city broadcaster John ‘Gilly’ Gillmore.

Recording has begun on the new series which will see him take to the microphone in search of fascinating stories about Prestonians on location across the city. It will be released on all major podcast platforms this Spring.

This series Gilly will also be back on the airwaves as the collaborative community podcast is also to be aired on Central Radio.

Gilly said: “Great to be back hosting series two and again hearing so many amazing stories from Proud Prestonions.

“Plus with the added bonus this time of the podcast being broadcast on Central Radio it’s been a pleasure working with producer Nathan from the station who is the absolute consummate professional.”

The podcast, named after the Preston delicacy the parched pea, documents a wide range of voices and stories from across the city.

Nicola Adam is editor in chief (north & metro) at National World, owners of the Lancashire Post of which she is former editor, and also presents a Sunday show for Central Radio.

She said: “There’s nowhere quite like Preston and the Parched Pea Podcast, hosted by the marvellous Gilly, aims to capture personalities and city pride through conversation and stories. It’s also fantastic to be working with Central Radio and Blog Preston in this new and refreshing era of media collaboration here in Lancashire.”

The series is being supported by Cosy Homes in Lancashire - who aim to help individuals across the county to make their homes warm and keep energy bills down - with two episodes dedicated to discovering how they’ve made a difference.

Parched Pea Podcast being recorded at That Comic Shop on Friargate, Preston. from left, Ed Walker, John Gillmore, Nicola Adam and Nathan Hill. | Lancashire Post

Andrea Howe, Energy Efficiency and Affordable Warmth Officer for the Cosy Homes in Lancashire Council scheme said: “When the opportunity arose to work with the team and the Parched Pea podcast we jumped at the chance! We are all about supporting the community, whether that is signposting residents for support, providing help and advice or opening the doors to government grants available and what better way to generate awareness than pledging our support as headline sponsors. We can’t wait to hear the end results and all the stories from residents and businesses.”

A partnership between Blog Preston CIC, National World and Central Radio, the podcast is also being filmed and will appear extensively across social media.

Nathan Hill, director of Central Radio, said: “We’re thrilled that Central Radio has been invited to collaborate on this project. Adding the element of radio to this multi-platform podcast is really exciting too. We’re building on the success of the previous series of The Parched Pea Podcast, and now this brand new package of true-life stories will put proud Prestonians front-and-centre stage across radio, online, video and print and we can’t wait to share with you some more amazing local stories from some truly inspirational local people. John ‘Gilly’ Gilmore brings with him his decades of broadcasting pedigree and really does bring out the best in people when he interviews them in his warm and welcoming way.”

Founder and editor of Blog Preston CIC, Ed Walker, said: “We have a commitment to working in partnership with individuals and organisations across the city, and we’re proud to be able to help make The Parched Pea Podcast happen.

“And it’s fantastic it’ll be out on the radio airwaves as well as on podcast services, in and on the Post and across social media, as well as of course being seen on Blog Preston too.”

The first series of the podcast, with interviews and features covering Preston’s Windrush community to the city’s food and drink scene, can be found on Acast, Spotify, Apple and all major podcast platforms.