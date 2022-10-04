Construction workers have been pictured on the development of Bhailok Court off Pole Street for the new landmark building with 200 flats near to the city’s bus station.

Developed by The Heaton Group, the towers will have a ‘stepped’ design, while there is set to be a communal roof terrace on the top floor of the seven-storey central element.

There will also house four office units, a gym, communal lounge and outdoor, landscaped amenity space and bike storage.

The development comes as part of the Heaton Group's 'Preston Masterplan', a four year plan introduced to transform Preston into a "modern, attractive space for those to live, work and study."

Bhailok Court, which will have two towers - one of 14 storeys and the other 16 storeys - will replace the former employment exchange which has already been demolished.

