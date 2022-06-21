From Thursday June 23, in addition to the usual Tuesday opening day, visitors can find the second-hand market under the cover of the beautiful Victorian canopy which is a particular feature of the outdoor market.

Customers can enjoy the antiques stalls, check out the vintage toys and jewellery or find an old favourite on vinyl.

There will be the bric-a-brac to explore and discoveries of hidden gems with traders varying from week to week.

Preston Market Hall, Preston city centre

For many years, Preston's Second Hand Market, also known as the Car Boot, ran two days a week on a Tuesday and a Thursday.

After the pandemic, lockdowns and subsequent reduction in footfall, a decision was made to reduce the market to one day a week.

Now that lockdowns are over and life is beginning to return to a normal pace, a decision has been made to add the Thursday opening back to the Preston Market schedule.

To trade on the Second Hand Market, you can simply turn up on the day and call into the Market Office which is located on Birley Street, between 6am and 9am.

The fee to trade on a Thursday is set at £10 for a regular trader and £13 for a casual trader. This is slightly lower than fees on a Tuesday, which are £15 and £12 respectively.

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community said: "I warmly welcome the news that the Second Hand Market is returning to Preston on a Thursday, in addition to the ongoing Tuesday slot.

"Since the markets have reopened, the increase in footfall figures is above the national average which demonstrates how valued Preston's Markets and their traders are."

Within the Market Hall there is an abundance of fresh and local quality meat, fish, vegetables and dairy products. There is also goods from jewellery, hair and make-up to mobile phones, accessories and repairs.

Preston Market Opening times are as follows:

The Market Hall: Monday to Saturday 8am to 5pm

The Outdoor Market: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday 8am to 4pm

The Second Hand Market: Tuesday and Thursday 8am to 4pm