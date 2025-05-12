Preston born TV presenter Ranvir Singh has shared with her Instagram followers that she was rushed to hospital just hours after hosting ITV’s Lorraine.

The presenter, 47, had been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her morning magazine show last Wednesday (May 7) however, later that night, Ranvir was rushed to hospital after experiencing “sudden stomach ache”.

In an update to her Instagram followers, posted only 40 minuts ago, Ranvir said: “Had a fab time as always hosting @lorraine last Wednesday wearing this gorgeous linen white pinstripe suit, felt a bit drained and foggy in the morning but nothing a couple of coffees couldn’t sort out.

“I’m off air - all good - at 1030am I feel this sudden stomach ache. I stay in bed all day. Turns out I had a ruptured appendix and had urgent surgery at midnight on Thursday! Woke up 5am on Friday morning, high on anaesthetic and certain I could get into work to host the show as normal.”

Preston born TV presenter Ranvir Singh has revealed she was rushed to hospital just hours after hosting ITV’s Lorraine last week. | @ranvirtv on Instagram

Ranvir also revealed that after a “pretty nasty few days”, she developed a blood infection as a result of her medical emergency, adding that she has been convinced to take time off work to cooperate.

She said: “I’m sore and shuffling around, can’t drive for a week, and no exercise for 4 weeks (!) so really it’s the boredom that will kill me! Ps. Anyone else have this horrendous shoulder pain afterwards? It’s mad isn’t it!”

Ranvir’s celebrity friends and concerned viewers shared their best wishes with the presenter.

Radio presenter Nikita Kanda said: “Sending you hugs ❤️❤️ you look fab in the suit.”

Celeb chef Nisha Parmar added: “How scary Ranvir, wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending love,” while weatherman Alex Beresford said: “Awwww wishing you a speedy recovery xxxx”

Lorraine’s Instagram page also shared a video of the show’s team chatting about Ranvir’s health troubles with the caption “Get well soon Ranvir! Wishing you a speedy recovery.❤️”

In the video, TV presenter Andi Peters revealed he was standing in for the Preston star today before health editor Hilary Jones explained what had happened to Ranvir.

Hilary said: “She had a ruptured appendix last week, and, you know, she’s doing much better now but it was obviously serious. If an appendix ruptures, it’s peritonitis and that’s a major sepsis condition and potentially life threatening. So she obviously had the surgery. She’s recovering and we wish her a speedy recovery.”

Andi then added “She said to me that she’d been in pain for a couple of days” before Hilary responded “Yeah she would and it’s very individual appendicitis. Sometimes it can be silent, almost painless, but other times it can be exruciating. So it suaully started with egneralised abdominal pain, which then lcoalises down to the right iliac fossa, which is down here on the right hand side, low down in the abdomen.”

Interjecting, Andi said: “And it comes on so quickly, she did this show on Wendesday and then Thursday - boom!”

Hilary replied: “Absolutely so if the appendix rupturs, clearly that’s a major emergency so it was, it’s unusal. I mean it used to be very common - 1 in 6 people used to get appendicitics in their lifetimes and now it’s much elss common - the reason for that we don’t full understand. But yeah, we usually see it in children, not adults”.

The conversation then ended with Hilary confirming Ranvir would make a full recovery before more well wishes were then sent.