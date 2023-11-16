Final designs for the much-anticipated new tram bridge linking Preston and South Ribble are about to be released.

The bridge, which is a pedestrian connection between Avenham Park and Penwortham was closed in 2019 over fears it could collapse.

After public outcry and petitions, funding for a new bridge was secured in January via the government’s Levelling Up Fund – but came with with a requirement to deliver the structure by March 2025.

Locals were warned by a senior Preston councillor that because of the time and monetary constraints, the new structure will have to be a “basic” design.

The Old Tram Bridge received a multi-coloured makeover in September 2021 when a light show was used to highlight growing calls for its reinstatement (image: CDS events)

Since then, Preston Council has been working with the likes of John Bridge Architects, and say residents should expect to see final design proposals “in the coming weeks”, ahead of a planning application.

"Attractive and sympathetic”

Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive at Preston City Council said: “There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes with various partners, contractors and specialists to finalise the design and the planning application required for a replacement tram bridge. We are at a stage where we will be able to reveal the final design proposals in the coming weeks and we hope the people of Preston are happy with what we propose.

The much-loved local landmark does not have long left.

“We appreciate that the Preston city region has been without its bridge for a long time now, but through Preston’s award of Levelling Up funding from the Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities (DLUHC), we are now able to bring back the bridge into use for the benefit of our communities.

"It won’t be replicating the existing design and structure and it will be attractive and sympathetic to its surroundings. It has been important to get it right as the bridge not only has to look good, but it has to stand the test of time and serve our communities for the next 120 years with minimum environmental impact. We look forward to sharing our plans with you very soon.”

How much will it cost?