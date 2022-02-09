Preston's Here for Humanity overwhelmed by "incredible" donations for women's refuge

Last week, Preston's Here For Humanity organised a collection to support woman and children in Lancashire escaping domestic violence, and say they were overwhelmed by local support.

Here for Humanity invited the public to bring female hygiene products, toiletries and unwanted gifts to their Preston base, and during the three day collection, an "incredible" 15 crates were donated.

The collection, Here for Humanity's biggest stretched project to date, was in support of Hope 4 Women by Sharron, a Lancashire based charity for women and children in refuge.

Based in Bury and Eanam Wharf, Hope 4 Women by Sharron, which was set up by Sharron Allen, is now charged with delivering these items Lancashire wide.

The founder of Here for Humanity, Chris Murray said: "It was important for myself to not only support the cause but also to sense our support around Lancashire.

"Preston has always been a caring and resilient city that always wants to help others. We put the post up to see if there was interest and the response was quiet on socials in terms of messages or comments on the posts, but we opened up at the agreed collection days and were inundated with people dropping off donations.

"Sharron, who is a lovely lady, has been doing this kind of work a long time, her full time job is a care giver so she's always been around people who need support and it's natural for her, during the pandemic she supported the elderly and now she is back to support women and children through Lancashire charities designed to provide these women safe spaces.

The collection was in partnership with Hope 4 Women by Sharron.

"Every single person should be extremely proud who donated to the project between Here For Humanity and Hope 4 Women by Sharron."

On Sunday, Sharron collected the 15 trays, which she is now breaking down into family sizes hampers, ready to be taken to where they are needed across Lancashire, including safe houses.

Sharron, who had previously set up the now disbanded Here for Humanity Blackburn, said: "It was absolutely amazing ,the brilliant donations of toiletries, groceries, books and toys from Chris and his team at Preston Here For Humanity will help provide for the families in refuge. They will be very appreciated so thank you!"

Here for Humanity hope to do the collection again in six months time, but say "for now Preston give your self a huge pat on the back."

Sharron (pictured) will be distributing the items to safe houses across Lancashire.

Here for Humanity asked for female hygiene products, toiletries and unwanted gifts.