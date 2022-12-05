Preston's Guildhall Sales and Lettings spread Christmas joy with donation to PNE Community

The kind gesture from the Preston business will see the chocolate treats distributed to a number of programmes including refugee and Ukrainian families, as well as those in need this Christmas.

Preston North End Community and Education Trust are the official charity of Preston North End Football Club, based at the heart of the Preston community and providing a high-quality service to improve people's lives.

Lauren King, Head of Residential Lettings at Guildhall Sales & Lettings, said: "One of our big initiatives is to be part of our local community and there's no better way to support them than at Christmas.

Guildhall Sale and Lettings donated 70 advent calenders to PNE in the community.

"The Preston North End Community and Education Trust do brilliant work in the community and we are proud to be able to support them and bring some Christmas cheer at the same time."

Rebecca, from Preston North End Community and Education Trust, commented: "We are extremely grateful to Guildhall Sales & Lettings for donating some amazing advent calendars.

"They are going to be distributed across a number of our programmes including our refugee programmes and our Ukrainian programmes, and also to support families that are in need this Christmas."

The donation comes after Guildhall Sales & Lettings donated another 100 advent calendars to NHS nurses at the Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Preston.