Prestonian TikTok star & his American wife go viral with visit to Blackpool

A TikTok famous couple - made up of a Prestonian and an American - have gone viral yet again with a recent visit to Blackpool.

38-year-old Alex Morris from Preston and 27-year-old Taylor Marin from Phoenix, Arizona first met in Australia five years ago and got married just this year.

Before the pair tied the knot, they were managing a long distance relationship and Taylor’s trip to visit Alex in England last year went viral online with viewers finding it hilarious to see how various towns in Lancashire were viewed through an American’s eyes.

Now as a married couple living in America -with an impressive quarter of a million followers on TikTok- their content has changed to show the opposite side of things- what a Prestonian makes of life in the US.

They have however recently arrived back in the UK, for a long overdue visit to Alex’s hometown, and after a few days chilling in Preston, they decided to go on a trip to Blackpool, with much hilarity ensuing.

The first video documentating their Blackpool trip has amassed an impressive 270k views and stars with Taylor telling the camera: “I told Alex I wanted to go to France but instead he’s taking me to Blackpool Tower.”

Alex Morris and Taylor Marin have gone viral on TikTok with their trip to Blackpool this week. | submit & TikTok

Preston local Alex, who works in wine, straight away seems unimpressed with the coastside town, calling the tower “s****” and retorting that they’ll “come out f****** green” when Taylor asks if they should have a quick dip in the sea.

The couple then enjoy a visit to the Blackpool Tower Eye and the 4D Cinema Experience before watching a show with American Taylor telling the camera: “That show that we just watched in the tower made Blackpool look amazing.”

In the lift up to the top, a funny conversation then ensues with a Blackpool resident.

Alex says “don’t like heights me” and a voice goes “You’ve come to the exact wrong place then”; when Alex answers “When you have a missus you don’t get to choose” the Blackpool resident says “that’s why I got rid of her”!

After admiring the coastline from their impressive height, Taylor then tells the camera: “Alex made Blackpool sound like it was terrible but it looks amazing”- and even says she would enjoy bungee jumping down the tour, much to Alex’s disgust.

His loyalty to Preston coming out again, Alex says: “I don’t trust that Blackpool built this tower properly, under budget.”

He even calls the illuminations “s****” when Taylor asks him where they are!

Despite that, the second video reveals that the pair plan to visit the illuminations that night with the third of course documentating that visit.

During what marks Tyalor’s first ever visit to the Illuminaitons, she sounds excited throughout, pointing out the various colourful delights despite the rain.

The real shocker comes in when Prestonian Alex actually gives credit where it’s due to his seasider neighbours.

Alex tells their TikTok followers: “They’ve outdone themselves again, Blackpool, this year. Just when you think it can’t get any better, they’ve done it again.”

As they exit the trail, he adds: “Spectacualr exit- be boring all the way homt to Preston now, won’t it, after that.”

You can check out Taylor and Alex’s TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@tayandalexx