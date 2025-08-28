Preston woman still missing after 9 days
Leanne Dilworth, 49, was last seen near Preston College in Fulwood at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 19.
Her family said she has links to the Tanterton area and has been known to sleep rough near Booths and Royal Preston Hospital in Fulwood.
Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information on Leanne’s whereabouts to get in touch.
She is described as 5ft9 with a slim build, long brown hair and an olive complexion. She was last seen wearing gold hoop earrings and a grey hoodie that says 'Sweet Little Thing' on the front, with black pants and black boots. She was also carrying a black Hugo Boss satchel bag.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re really concerned about her welfare and we’re asking for your help.
“Please share this post. If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Leanne, please get in touch on 101, quoting log number LC-20250820-1310.”