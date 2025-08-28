Preston woman still missing after 9 days

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 28th Aug 2025, 12:55 BST
Police are continuing their investigation into a missing Preston woman who disappeared 9 days ago.

Leanne Dilworth, 49, was last seen near Preston College in Fulwood at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 19.

Most Popular

Her family said she has links to the Tanterton area and has been known to sleep rough near Booths and Royal Preston Hospital in Fulwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Have you seen Leanne Dilworth?placeholder image
Have you seen Leanne Dilworth? | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information on Leanne’s whereabouts to get in touch.

She is described as 5ft9 with a slim build, long brown hair and an olive complexion. She was last seen wearing gold hoop earrings and a grey hoodie that says 'Sweet Little Thing' on the front, with black pants and black boots. She was also carrying a black Hugo Boss satchel bag.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re really concerned about her welfare and we’re asking for your help.

“Please share this post. If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Leanne, please get in touch on 101, quoting log number LC-20250820-1310.”

Related topics:PrestonLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice