The 45-year-old school teaching assistant from Ingol, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Post she is now afraid to walk her English cocker spaniel in the area after the attack, which happened last Tuesday evening at 5.30pm around Goldburn Close in Fulwood. She was passing a lady with two dogs which she describes as a type of Bulldog with white and brown markings on the grass verge when one of the dogs broke free and charged at hers. Luckily, no-one was seriously injured but her puppy now has to wear a cone on its head and is on a course of antibiotics to prevent infection after the other woman's dog left bite marks - one of which pierced the skin.

The traumatised woman said: "I saw a lady in a blue uniform which looked like she worked for the NHS with two dogs standing on the grass. It was some type of bulldog and both looked exactly the same. I tend to not let my dog interact and tried to pass quickly. The next thing I know the lady had lost control of one of her dogs on the lead and it is next to mine barking. My dog tried to run off but the other dog gave chase and caught up with her and grabbed her above the tail and bit her on the back a couple of times.

"The attack lasted a coupe of minutes and I was screaming and the lady just stood there. She called it back by a female name I think but there was no recall response from it at all. A man then came out of one of the houses and pulled the dog away so I think he may have known the owner. She promised me she would come back but she didn't. I didn't have my phone on me to call anyone or to take pictures or record the incident but she was in a blue uniform like the NHS and appeared to be in her late 20s early 30s. As it was late at night it was hard to tell but I think she had blonde hair. It was very traumatic."

An Ingol resident who wishes to remain anonymous is warning people after her dog was attacked while out for a walk

The woman then took her dog to Lanes Vets in Cottam where they had to shave her back to survey the damage and they found two spots where she had been bitten. One was very deep and had went through her skin. She was put on a course of antibiotics and had to have a cone on her head so she wouldn't scratch at her injuries.

Dr Lara Cottier of Lanes Vets said: “ I can confirm that a 16 month old, cocker spaniel was brought in to us by her owner on Tuesday, December 13. She had sustained bite wounds from another dog. There were two deep punctures from the canine teeth either side of her rump, with some bruising and scratches from the other teeth. I prescribed antibiotics and pain relief to help with the injuries.”

The woman added: "The vets were really good with her. Luckily she is fine but it could have been a very different outcome. If my 15-year-old daughter had have been walking the dog I don't want to think about it. When I told the police they did not want to take the report as they don't deal with this type of thing and said it was a matter for Preston City Council. I will have to contact them but it is ridiculous as what if he had been a child? I am now avoiding this area as if this dog bit my dog my guess is it probably has done so to someone else's before. It is a dangerous dog and once it has a taste for blood it will want it again and next time it might be a child and they might not be so lucky."

The 16 month old English cocker spaniel was attacked on Tuesday in the Goldburn Close area by what her owner believes to be a type of bull dog. She sustained two bite marks - one of which punctured the skin an is now on a course of antibiotics and is having to wear a cone on her head

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that it was a matter for the local dog warden.

Preston Council have been approached for comment.

Two bite marks from the other dog's attack

The resident now avoids the area where her puppy was attacked