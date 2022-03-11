Preston woman hosting charity music events this weekend in aid of Ukrainian refugees

Peta Allingham has rallied round some of the area’s best musicians for a weekend of gigs fundraising for the British Red Cross and The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD).

Speaking about the important of raising funds to help Ukrainians survive the war, Peta said: “They’ve got nothing and we’ve got something. We’ve got a roof over our heads and food on the table. Anything we can do to help them is an absolute necessity. We’re all part of the human race.

"Music is a way of communicating with people. It brings them together. Some musicians said straightaway that they want to volunteer their services, and we want to help make the world a better place.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical fun will kick off tonight from 8 – 10pm at The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Preston, starring Polish musician Katarzyna Stec, followed by Rogers Codgers.

Saturday night is a feast for folk fans from 7 – 11pm as Rob Gilbert, Ian Brandwood, Mike Fairclough and Trouble at t’ Mill take over Ashton Bowling Club. Cakes by Ashton and Ribble WI will be on sale.

Meanwhile, Pink Vintage, Helen Lord and John Kenny will rock Central Methodist Church in Lune Street on Saturday from 8 – 11pm.

The weekend’s antics will close with vocal afternoon at Preston Playhouse from 4 – 7-30pm. Gracing the stage with their vocal talents are One Voice Community Choir, Pink Vintage, Preston Peoples’ Choir and Amy Hardy with musical hits across the ages.