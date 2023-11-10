Preston Weekender delayed due to RAAC: new date and more event plans, including line-up, confirmed

The highly anticipated Preston Weekender has been postponed due to unsafe concrete in the Guild Hall’s ceiling.

Earlier this year, the Post revealed that the Preston Weekender had shifted from its planned summer, open-air stage on the Flag Market to a winter date at the Guild Hall, marking the attraction's first entertainment event in more than four years.

However following the news that RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) may be present in the roof of the venue, the future of the event was uncertain.

Indeed organisers of the Weekender have now announced that it cannot take place in the Guild Hall as planned in November, but instead will be taking place on Saturday 4 May-Sunday 5 May 2024 (Bank Holiday weekend) back on the Flag Market.

Preston Weekender has been postponed until May 2024.

Posting on their Twitter account, Preston Weekender said: “Firstly, we appreciate people’s patience as we worked to secure an alternative venue, owing to the Guild Hall having RAAC issues, and whilst we liaised with numerous performers and suppliers to secure their availability.

"The good news is that the events will take place on Saturday and Sunday 4th & 5th May, 2024 (Bank Holiday weekend)

“Despite out best efforts, we have been unable to secure an indoor venue, in the city centre that’s big enough to host these events. Remedial works on the Guild Hall are likely to take some time, therefore the Weekender will take place outdoors, on the Flag Market.”

What to do if you can no longer attend the event?

Preston Weekender added: “If anyone is unable to make the new date(s), please request a refund via your ticketing platform. Once again, thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with issues that nobody expected, it is appreciated!

"Here’s to 2024, see you at the Weekender.”

What has been said about RAAC in the Guild Hall?

Preston Weekender has not been postponed due to the confirmation of RAAC in the Guild Hall’s roof but rather because a full survey has not been able to be conducted in time.

A spokesperson at Preston City Council said: “We’re waiting for RAAC structural engineers to attend and, depending on what is found, discussions on next steps will then take place.”

What are the plans for the Preston Weekender?

Following the news of the postponement, Preston Weekender released the details of what will be happening over the May Bank Holiday weekend:

MINISTRY OF SOUND: TAKEOVER on Saturday, May 4

Taking place between 6:30-9:00pm, the iconic Ministry of Sound will be hosting a night full of the biggest selling acts from the 90s and 00s.

The line-up features Hacienda DJ Graeme Park; DJ duo Freemasons alongside Amanda Wilson; Julie McKnight with ‘Finally’; JX with ‘There’s Nothing I Won’t Do’ and ‘Son of a Gun’; ‘K-Klass with ‘Let Me Show You Love’; 2 Funky 2 with ‘Brothers and Sisters’; Strike with ‘U Sure Do’; Livin’ Joy with ‘Dreamer’ and ‘Dax on Sax’ will also be hitting the stage, featuruting first class production, dancers and special effects!

SUNDAY ON THE SQUARE on Sunday, May 5

Taking place between 1pm and 10pm, this event will see a variety of bands take to the stage, including From The Jam, Buzzcocks, Space, Evil Blizzard, Building Giants, Deja Vega, Head Feeder, The Amber List, Hauspoints, Capital Riot, and Ginnel.