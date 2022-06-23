More than 26,000 people have 'liked' a photo of Harrison’s Tranpsort's Platinum Jubilee trailer that was posted on Payner's Truck Photos Facebook page the first day it hit the road.

The trailer features several pictures of a beaming Queen throughout her 70 year reign, coupled with parade pictures and the Union Flag.

The tribute was the idea of company director Lee Harrison, who had previously commissioned local artist to design a tribute trailer for Captain Sir Tom and the NHS during the early days of the pandemic.

The picture that's gone viral. Courtesy of Rob Payne of Payners Truck Photos.

Lee, whose company is based in Blackgate Lane, Holmes, said: "All of our fleet already have the Union Jack on, and it’s something I’d thought about months before the Jubilee.

"We've done it before for Brexit with a map of Europe on one of the trailers, and we did one for Captain Sir Tom and the NHS which we managed to drive passed his house and it ended up on national television."

The Jubilee trailer took part in a Jubilee parade, and last weekend won 'Truck of the Show' at the Carnforth Charity Truck Show.

The Jubilee trailer on the move. Courtesy of Rob Payne of Payners Truck Photos.

Lee added: "We don't gain anything by doing it, but a lot of people like to see it and from reading the comments online, I know people will be looking out for it."

The photos that have attracted national attention were taken by Herefordshire-based Rob Payne, who snaps lorries mainly on the M5, M50 and A49 in Hereford.

He said he's been "completely blown away" by the response to the photos, saying: "I've never had a photo hit these sort of dizzy heights before!

"Thank you all so much who has liked and shared the photo -means the world to me."

Courtesy of Rob Payne of Payners Truck Photos.

More than 10,000 people liked his photos in the first five days alone.

"Proud to be British”

Commenting on Facebook, Jean Morris said: "Just stunning and so beautiful. You should drive up to Balmoral she would have such a chuckle and why not."

Colleen Hughes said: "I'm proud to be British and more so when I see this. It's a fantastic tribute to our Queen for her loyal 70 year service to the country.

"I'd love to see your trailer and her smile on the roads up, down and across the UK."

Theresa Spence said: "Absolutely brilliant, thank you very much indeed. Well done. I work in a fuel station near Gatwick Airport, we serve lots of HGV's each day. Would love it if you could ever come down here. Thank you for your tribute.”

Audrey Morgan said: “You should go round the country in it showing it of just like the Christmas truck.. Well done I think it's a lovely tribute to the Queen

Heather Finch said: “It’s beautiful. A fabulous idea and someone has a massive talent.”

Ann Walkden said: “I would love to see the truck pass us on our journeys. Well done.”