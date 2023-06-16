News you can trust since 1886
Preston travel agents: These are the top 8 if you are looking to book that last minute getaway

If the hot weather is making you want to be lounging by the poolside abroad, the Post has done the hard work for you on where to book in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Here are the top 8 Preston travel agents with a 4/5 star Google rating.

Al Noor Travels - 4.3 stars - Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TS

1. Al Noor Travels

Al Noor Travels - 4.3 stars - Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TS Photo: Google

Cloud Nine Luxury Travel - 4.5 stars - Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BS

2. Cloud Nine

Cloud Nine Luxury Travel - 4.5 stars - Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BS Photo: Google

Freedom Travel - 5 stars - Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5AA

3. WLEP_160623_FREEDOMTRAVEL-NW.jpg

Freedom Travel - 5 stars - Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5AA Photo: Google

Gulliver's Travels - 4.8 stars - Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5AB

4. Gulliver's Travels

Gulliver's Travels - 4.8 stars - Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5AB Photo: Google

