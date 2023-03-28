Jemzilla has been signed to Smash Bros Records

Jemzilla, 18, has been snapped up by Smash Bros Records founders James Bates and Ryan Wallace, and is eager to make her mark on the music industry with her of pop and R&B influences.

The teenager, whose real name is Jemma Griffiths, was born in Saudi Arabia before coming to the UK at seven years old. She is a former pupil of Priory Academy and Penwortham Girls’ High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemzilla impressed James and Ryan with the mark she has already made in the local music scene and they feel she she has a promising career ahead.

James Bates (left) and Ryan Wallace of Smash Bros Records.

"We are thrilled to have Jemzilla join the Smash Bros family," they said. "She is an incredibly talented artist with a clear vision for her music, and we are excited to help her bring that vision to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jemzilla's debut single is currently in the works and is set to release in the coming months.

"With her captivating vocals and infectious energy, fans can expect a catchy and unforgettable track that showcases Jemzilla's unique sound.”

Jemzilla said: “I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited to work with the Smash Bros team. I can't wait to share my music with the world and see where this journey takes me.

“Music used to be something I did in secret while I was at school but as my confidence grew, I started posting singing videos online, training myself from YouTube videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took a hairdressing apprenticeship because I didn't think I could ever have a future in music but I have always loved it and a week’s course about creating music was such an eye-opener.

"I found a great producer who was able to take the songs I was giving him and bring them to life and I started getting played on a few radio stations. Songs I had kept to myself for such a long time, and now anyone could listen.”

James and Ryan are confident other acts will follow soon. A showcase event for local talent they held at Layton Institute on March 24 proved a big huge success.