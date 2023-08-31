News you can trust since 1886
Preston takeways: Bianco 24/7 on Friargate celebrates return of 5 star food hygiene rating

A takeaway in Preston is celebrating this week as it has been awarded a new Food Hygiene Rating.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Aug 2023, 19:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 19:44 BST

Staff at Bianco 24/7 on Friargate were left disapointed earlier this year, after the takeway was handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency in June, following a one star food hygeine in its previous inspection.

However both these ratings were given whilst the takeaway was in the hands of an old manager, and as of Friday, July 21, a new manager, Mohamed took over and told the Post he promised a fresh start.

True to his word, following a new inspection in August, Bianco 24/7 say they are pleased to announce that as of Wednesday, Aug 30, they are an establishment with a 5 star food hygiene rating again.

Bianco 24/7 on Friargate received a new 5 star food hygiene rating on August 30.Bianco 24/7 on Friargate received a new 5 star food hygiene rating on August 30.
Bianco 24/7 on Friargate received a new 5 star food hygiene rating on August 30.
Speaking to the Post following their new rating, Mohamed said: “I kept my promise, I have been working so hard since I took over, working 9am- 3am most days.

“We are happy and we’re open for business!”

Bianco 24/7 can be found at 65 Friargate, PR1 2AT, and is open seven days a week – collection 5am-11pm and delivery 24/7.

The Food Standards website has not yet been updated but will do in due course. The Post has seen the inspector’s report.

