Staff at Bianco 24/7 on Friargate were left disapointed earlier this year, after the takeway was handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency in June, following a one star food hygeine in its previous inspection.

However both these ratings were given whilst the takeaway was in the hands of an old manager, and as of Friday, July 21, a new manager, Mohamed took over and told the Post he promised a fresh start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

True to his word, following a new inspection in August, Bianco 24/7 say they are pleased to announce that as of Wednesday, Aug 30, they are an establishment with a 5 star food hygiene rating again.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bianco 24/7 on Friargate received a new 5 star food hygiene rating on August 30.

Speaking to the Post following their new rating, Mohamed said: “I kept my promise, I have been working so hard since I took over, working 9am- 3am most days.

“We are happy and we’re open for business!”

Bianco 24/7 can be found at 65 Friargate, PR1 2AT, and is open seven days a week – collection 5am-11pm and delivery 24/7.