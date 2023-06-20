News you can trust since 1886
Preston takeaways: How much a year do you spend on takeaway food?

British people spend an average of £641 a year on takeaways – do Prestonians spend more or less?
By Jon Peake
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST

Is a takeaway a once-in-a-while treat for you, a regular weekend thing or has the cost of living consigned it to the dustbin?

According to research, the average Brit spends £641 a year on takeaways, which is £53 and change a month or £12 and change a week.

We wanted to know how much you spend on takeaways, so we asked on our Facebook page and hundreds of you responded.

How much do you spend on takeaways in a year? We asked, you answered
Here’s a selection of your comments

Chris Walker

£53 a month. That's just one family takeaway!

David Bull

I spend that a month on takeaways and eating out easy.

Jayne Sumner

Certainly not me, a takeaway is a treat these days!

Tona Shaw

So far this year I have had one.

Colin Bamber

That’s like one large kebab & chips per week.

Carol Crawford

I've not bought a take away in over 10 years.

Adam Carter

Not quite the thing I wanted to be above average at.

J Patrick Connolly

A year or a month. Surely it’s a mistake?

Becca Cooper

Me and my fella get 1 a week, sometimes 2. If you say £20 a time that works out more like £1-2k.

Bryn Rees

Only ever had one in my life about five years ago, a pizza delivered to me, it was lukewarm, soggy and expensive for what it was and I can't imagine ever wanting a lukewarm McDonald’s or Burger King.

Sharon Halstead

It usually is cheaper than buying it cooking it and washing up after.

Alison Young

Maybe £20 a year for me.

Ellie Shikari

This is the first time I've ever been above average at something!

George Owen

And everyone is complaining that there is a money shortage. It’s about time the ones that spend this sort of money get their priorities right and learn to cook.

Joan Johnston

Not Me! Don't buy takeaway, cheaper to cook from scratch.

So there you have it. You can view the Facebook post and all the comments here. And feel free to leave your own if you haven’t already.

