Bonoful Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 186 Adelphi Street, Preston was given the score after assessment on April 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Preston's 199 takeaways with ratings, 129 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Read More
Read MoreDisabled Euxton war hero battling to stop parking on drop kerbs blocking wheelch...
Bonoful is rated as a four-star takeaway on TripAdvisor.
As well as traditional Indian cuisine, it also serves burgers, kebabs and chips, together with a JustEat delivery service.