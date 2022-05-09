Preston takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Preston takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andy Moffatt
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:00 pm

Bonoful Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 186 Adelphi Street, Preston was given the score after assessment on April 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Preston's 199 takeaways with ratings, 129 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Bonoful takeaway in Preston received three stars in its latest food hygiene inspection

Bonoful is rated as a four-star takeaway on TripAdvisor.

As well as traditional Indian cuisine, it also serves burgers, kebabs and chips, together with a JustEat delivery service.

