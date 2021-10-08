Preston students: swap beans for a burger at two local pubs this Monday for charity!

Next Monday, 11 October, The Adelphi and Roper Hall in Preston are offering the chance for students to swap a can of baked beans for a slap-up burger, all for charity!

For one day only, if Preston’s students take in a can of baked beans to either pub, they can receive a burger completely free of charge.

Every tin of beans traded in will then be delivered to a local Noor Foodbank or The Salvation Army, to ensure that nothing goes to waste.

If students bring a tin of beans to the Adelphi or Roper Hall on Monday they'll get a free burger and be donating to a good cause.

Daniella Birkbeck, the General Manager of The Adelphi said: "It helps the students that may have a lot of tins of beans, so we can get their bellies full and they can enjoy a nice burger, and then it's also something good to give to our local community as we're donating to our local foodbanks.

"The Adelphi is donating to Noor Foodbank as it's literally just around the corner from us, and they do a lot of work with families, making sure that they can get nice food packs, so it's a good cause."

The Adelphi and Roper Hall in Preston are both part of the Stonegate Group, and the scheme, called 'Bored of beans?' is running across the whole brand, who have also recently launched new food menus as well.

Ian Blease, General Manager at Roper Hall, added: “Whether you’re a student or not, baked beans find their way onto our plates more than we care to admit. We want to change that for the city’s new and returning students, so for one day only, we’ll be welcoming them through our doors with a tin in hand, ready to trade it for a burger. Not only will it give them a chance to fuel up but also to come try our menu and see what we’re all about. We can’t wait!”

The Adelphi will be donating the tins of baked beans to nearby Noor Foodbank.

The can of beans must be 400g minimum and in date, but no other terms and conditions apply.

For more information and to book a table, visit: www.pubswithmore.co.uk