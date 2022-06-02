Preston sisters Sharron and Debbie get into a spin for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The mum-of-two persuaded Fulwood Leisure Centre spin instructors Steve Daley, Lewis Briscoe and Jordan Rissley to stage a marathon three-hour

spin session to help her train for a charity pier to pier cycle challenge –Scarborough Pier to Blackpool Pier – in July.

With each instructor agreeing to donate their time and front a one hour spin class, Sharron then persuaded her sister and running partner Debbie Mahon,

The fundraising spinners at Fulwood Leisure Centre

of Bamber Bridge, and 30 leisure centre spin regulars and newbies to join her for the back-to-back sessions for a donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation

of £25 each.

With donations from other spinners unable to participate in the session and sales of a post-spin curry which had also been donated, Sharron and Debbie raised £1,150.

Sharron said: “Thank you to Fulwood Leisure Centre and the spin team for agreeing to stage the session and to everyone who took part and donated

Spin instructors Steve Daley MBE, Lewis Briscoe and Jordan Rissley

funds or food, including the receptionist who baked us two cakes to celebrate. It was very hard work but a lot of fun.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South

Cumbria.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make

patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.