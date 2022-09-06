Guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Ken Nicol will play a rare concert with his band Lockstep at The Ferret this Friday.

It was back in February 2020 when Ken last performed at a concert for Friends of Folk at Fox Lane Sports Club just prior to Covid restrictions.

The upside to the lockdowns, Ken says, was the time he could then dedicate to writing new material and to planning a fresh approach in preparation for when the venues would eventually raise the curtains and unlock their doors once again.

Excited about returning to his hometown, Ken said: “It’s good to be performing back in my home town again, especially with these guys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve been away far too long and I’m so looking forward to catching up with friends."

Lockstep comprises of drummer Paul Burgess, a mainstay of 10cc since the 1970s; violinist Wendy Ross, from the legendary folk group Magna Carta; and Norman Helm, bass guitarist extraordinaire, from local jazz-rock band, Free Parking.

"Making a racket in Preston since 2006, The Ferret is the most popular grassroots live music venue in Preston, Lancashire. This 200-capacity live venue boasts a fantastic stage and lighting rig and an excellent sound system.

It has played host to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Catfish and the Bottlemen to Bob Vylan.

Regular Drum & Bass, Techno, Disco, Funk & Soul and Hip-Hop clubnights also feature in The Ferret's busy calendar.

Admission is £7.50 for tickets or payable on the door.