Preston singer Charlotte's in fine voice

A singer from Preston has released her debut single under her new record deal.

Charlotte Lily, from Penwortham, made it to our TV screens on the X Factor in 2018 with her quirky, acoustic version of the YMCA.

Now, after two years away writing music, the 22-year-old has released her first single Remember My Name under Warner Chappell Music UK.

“The song is all about the music industry and that one day, if I stop doing gigs, people will still remember me for writing good songs,” said Charlotte.

“After the X Factor, I recorded songs on a trip to Thailand but didn’t release any of them because I was still trying to find my sound.

“I was working hard on what I wanted to put out there, I knew what I wanted to record, so I was writing lots to try and prepare for a record deal.”

Her trip to Thailand took her on a songwriting retreat, creating music with different producers that have worked with the likes of The Libertines.

“It got me away from all the stress, sometimes in London you can be recording in a tiny room,” she said.

“Working over there really opened up my creativeness, and I met people that have worked with me on my new releases.”

The track, which features Lily’s vocals over a distorted electric guitar, marks her first release with the K Song Company, in association with Warner Chappell Music.

After pitching herself to different record labels, she said she’s finally found happiness with a deal that allows her to be in control of her music.

“I was pitching to different labels and publishers and did get offered some deals. I chose not to sign with them because it was important to me that I can keep my creative vision.”

“Some of the contracts would have held me back, but my deal with the K Song company lets me put out one song at a time.”

Charlotte is now looking forward to her upcoming performances, which will see her perform acoustic versions of her new music.

She will be performing at Cop Lane Coffee House on December 5 and a festive gig at at St George’s shopping centre on December 14.