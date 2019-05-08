Preston's victims of Windrush scandal go in search of justice

Preston could finally learn the full scale of the Windrush scandal in the city when members of the Caribbean community gather on Friday for a crucial public meeting.



Scores are expected to turn up for advice on what help is available for victims of the discredited Government policy involving descendants of the Windrush Generation.

Preston MP Sir Mark Hendrick will be amongst the speakers at the Plungington Community Centre in Brook Street (4pm).

“We have personally helped 10 clients with the Windrush application so far,” said Glenda Andrew, co-founder of Preston Windrush Generation and Descendants UK.

“There must be many more who aren’t aware of how this affects them.”

The Windrush issue came to a head last year when the Government admitted an unkown number of migrants who came here in the 1940s and 1950s from the Caribbean to help rebuild post-war Britain had been unfairly treated.

Many had been wrongly detained, denied legal rights and, in at least 83 cases, deported.

Sekeena Kydd, also co-founder of the Preston group, only discovered her family was affected when she applied for a passport for her daughter for a school trip and it was declined.

“It came back saying she wasn’t a British citizen,” she said. “Who knows how many other people in the Preston area who don’t know, like us, that there are problems?

"So the purpose of this meeting is to raise awareness.”

