Michael Ashmore went from laughing with the Royal couple to diving into the icy river Ribble to save Faye the dog from drowning.

Michael thought he was in for an interesting day meeting the Royal couple, Earl and Countess of Wessex.

However, just moments after being captured smiling for pictures and laughing with the Royals, he found himself paddling in the river to save Faye the dog where she had fallen in just next to the East Lancs bridge.

Michael Ashmore rescuer of Faye the dog from the River Ribble at Miller Park, Preston

Branded a ‘hero’ by the distressed woman whose dog had entered the river that wraps around Miller Avenham park, Michael said: “We had a fantastic day, a walk around the park.

"Everything was going really well and as we were coming from Avenham park I noticed there was a lady, distressed on the side of the bank and I asked the lady what was going on and she said her dog had entered the water. I assessed the situation with the water and made the decision that I was going to enter the water to rescue the dog.

"I slid down the bank, entered the water, had a bit of a paddle around. Found the dog, the dog was ok, a little bit in distress, so went over, gave the dog a bit of a cuddle, and reassured the dog it was going to be ok!”

Photo Neil Cross; Michael Ashmore rescuer of Faye the dog from the River Ribble at Miller Park, Preston

"I’m not a hero, I’m just a dog lover. To see the owner's glorious face when I returned Faye to her was well worth going in the river.”

Michael said assessed the situation before entering the water and wants to remind people that going into the open water is often not safe “I’d like to encourage people to follow water safety guidelines,” he said.

Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie earlier congratulated Michael and his colleagues and celebrated the completion of the restoration of Miller park by unveiling a plaque. But it was Faye the dog’s owner who was also thankful for Michael’s presence in the park.