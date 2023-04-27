News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
1 hour ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
2 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
5 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
5 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
7 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Preston road closures: three roads for motorists to avoid this week

Preston's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
According to traffic experts Inrix and motoring group the RAC, a total of 32m leisure journeys will be made over the bank holiday weekends, with around 17.2 over the May Day break and around 14.6m on the weekend of the Coronation.According to traffic experts Inrix and motoring group the RAC, a total of 32m leisure journeys will be made over the bank holiday weekends, with around 17.2 over the May Day break and around 14.6m on the weekend of the Coronation.
According to traffic experts Inrix and motoring group the RAC, a total of 32m leisure journeys will be made over the bank holiday weekends, with around 17.2 over the May Day break and around 14.6m on the weekend of the Coronation.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm March 6 to 8pm May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to 33, Lane closures for Installation of new infrastructure.

M55, from 7am September 30 2019 to 6am June 21 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound,, junction 1 - three, Various lane closures, carriageway closures, closure of M6, junction 32 southbound, exit slip and narrow lanes, For new construction of new junction.

Most Popular
Read More
Preston man Daniel Newby jailed for posting fake nude pictures of woman online

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 32, Lane one closure and closure of exit slip road for patching.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Experts have also predicted the busiest May Day holiday for seven years ahead of booming traffic on Coronation long weekend, with queues of at least 30 minutes predicted on key routes and travel times doubling in some places.

Friday 28 April is expected to bring an increased risk of congestion and delays as 2.3 million additional trips combine with regular commuter traffic on the country’s biggest roads.

Related topics:PrestonM55Coronation