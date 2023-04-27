According to traffic experts Inrix and motoring group the RAC, a total of 32m leisure journeys will be made over the bank holiday weekends, with around 17.2 over the May Day break and around 14.6m on the weekend of the Coronation.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm March 6 to 8pm May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to 33, Lane closures for Installation of new infrastructure.

• M55, from 7am September 30 2019 to 6am June 21 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound,, junction 1 - three, Various lane closures, carriageway closures, closure of M6, junction 32 southbound, exit slip and narrow lanes, For new construction of new junction.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 8pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 32, Lane one closure and closure of exit slip road for patching.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Experts have also predicted the busiest May Day holiday for seven years ahead of booming traffic on Coronation long weekend, with queues of at least 30 minutes predicted on key routes and travel times doubling in some places.