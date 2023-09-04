News you can trust since 1886
Preston has been revealed as the safest place to raise a family in the UK according to a recent study.
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

According to Alan Boswell Landlord Insurance, who conducted the research, Preston claims the top position as the safest city to live in with kids, boasting an impressively low rate of 5,476.6 recorded crimes per 100,000 people, the lowest among all cities on the ranking. The study, conducted by a landlord insurance company, looked at the number of recorded crimes between 2022 and 2023, to reveal the safest UK cities to raise kids.In Preston, community-oriented policing, CCTV surveillance, and youth engagement initiatives contribute to safety. Nottingham ranked second, while Swansea came third.

The UK's top cities for a safe and nurturing environment read, from left to right, rank; city; recorded crimes per 100,000 people:

Preston; 5,476.6.

Nottingham; 5,661.7.

Swansea; 6,071.2.

Southend-on-Sea; 6,910.4.

Dundee; 7,767.2.

Norwich; 8,441.3.

Cardiff; 8,543.3.

Chesterfield; 8,543.5.

Liverpool; 8,544.7.

Ipswich; 8,583.9.

