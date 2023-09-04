According to Alan Boswell Landlord Insurance, who conducted the research, Preston claims the top position as the safest city to live in with kids, boasting an impressively low rate of 5,476.6 recorded crimes per 100,000 people, the lowest among all cities on the ranking. The study, conducted by a landlord insurance company, looked at the number of recorded crimes between 2022 and 2023, to reveal the safest UK cities to raise kids.In Preston, community-oriented policing, CCTV surveillance, and youth engagement initiatives contribute to safety. Nottingham ranked second, while Swansea came third.